Giant (GIC) Market Capitalization Achieves $137,160.21

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Giant has a total market cap of $137,160.21 and $12,737.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Giant has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Giant token can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00018400 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000171 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001855 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001099 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000470 BTC.

About Giant

Giant is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,088,706 tokens. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

