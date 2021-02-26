GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GFL Environmental in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $31.04 on Thursday. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 16,224.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 326,925 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 403.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 42,665 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in GFL Environmental by 1,286.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 132,766 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.