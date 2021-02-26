GetBusy (LON:GETB) Sets New 12-Month High at $110.00

Shares of GetBusy Plc (LON:GETB) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.44), with a volume of 36842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.41).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 91.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 80.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.37 million and a P/E ratio of 366.67.

About GetBusy (LON:GETB)

GetBusy Plc develops and sells software products for electronic document management, communication, and productivity in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers SmartVault, a cloud-based document management system and portal for small and medium sized businesses; Virtual Cabinet, an on premise document management system with a cloud portal designed for medium to large enterprises, which allows businesses to automatically file their emails, search content inside their stored documents, approve documents, track files, generate end-to-end audits, and optimize processes and workflows; and GetBusy, a team and client communication work productivity app.

