George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Cut to C$129.00

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$129.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WN. BMO Capital Markets lowered George Weston from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$125.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on George Weston from C$126.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

TSE WN traded down C$0.82 on Friday, reaching C$93.91. 93,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,280. The firm has a market cap of C$14.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$95.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$96.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34. George Weston has a fifty-two week low of C$84.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$108.89.

In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti acquired 300 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$96.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,965.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,013,775.

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

