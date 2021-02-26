Genus plc (GNS.L) (LON:GNS) Announces GBX 10.30 Dividend

Genus plc (GNS.L) (LON:GNS) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of GNS opened at GBX 5,060 ($66.11) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,922.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,197.54. Genus plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,464.60 ($32.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,515 ($72.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.97.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Genus plc (GNS.L) from GBX 4,490 ($58.66) to GBX 4,760 ($62.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

In other news, insider Stephen Wilson sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,192 ($54.77), for a total value of £133,557.12 ($174,493.23).

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

