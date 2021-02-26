Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Genuine Parts from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.43.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.10. 5,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,248. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of -78.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $108.55.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.0% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

