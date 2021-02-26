Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.57. 1,148,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,590. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $441.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $11.15.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 795,441 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $6,824,883.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,188,983 shares of company stock valued at $67,474,388 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

GNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

