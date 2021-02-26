Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.

GTES has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.44.

GTES stock opened at $15.64 on Monday. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average is $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $794.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

