Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Price Target Raised to $134.00 at Morgan Stanley

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.25.

NASDAQ:GRMN traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $124.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,845. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.44. Garmin has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $133.43.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $382,476.60. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $282,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,325. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Garmin by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Garmin by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

