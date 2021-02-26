Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Price Target Increased to $129.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $107.00 to $129.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $124.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,845. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.44. Garmin has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $133.43.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Garmin will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $282,838.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $382,476.60. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,722 shares of company stock worth $1,670,325. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Garmin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 190,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 7,490.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 257,507 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.