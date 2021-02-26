GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Trading Down 7.7%

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)’s stock price traded down 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.93 and last traded at $25.33. 1,003,113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,527,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.17.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in GAN by 4.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in GAN by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in GAN by 46.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of GAN by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.
About GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)
GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.
