GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Trading Down 7.7%

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)’s stock price traded down 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.93 and last traded at $25.33. 1,003,113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,527,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.17.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of GAN stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,681.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in GAN by 4.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in GAN by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in GAN by 46.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of GAN by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

About GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

