GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Stock Price Down 7.7%

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) shares dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.93 and last traded at $25.33. Approximately 1,003,113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,527,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

GAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of GAN stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of GAN by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAN during the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GAN during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,028,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of GAN during the 4th quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GAN by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 531,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after acquiring an additional 235,405 shares during the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAN Company Profile (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

