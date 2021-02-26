G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of analysts have commented on GIII shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

G-III Apparel Group stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,605. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $30.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.27 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

