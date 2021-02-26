FY2022 EPS Estimates for Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Reduced by Analyst

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Otonomy in a report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.85) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.75). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Otonomy’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 14,379.87% and a negative return on equity of 108.75%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million.

OTIC has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Otonomy in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97.

In other Otonomy news, Director Jay Lichter sold 268,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $774,861.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTIC. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the third quarter worth $15,919,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 226.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,184,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,238 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its position in Otonomy by 27.9% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,111,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 460,185 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its position in Otonomy by 81.6% in the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 924,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 415,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Otonomy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,235,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

