FY2022 EPS Estimates for Herc Holdings Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Herc in a report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $5.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.10.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Herc from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Herc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.43.

Herc stock opened at $88.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Herc has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $89.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Herc by 40,000.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Herc during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Herc by 987.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Herc by 1,702.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,621,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,926 shares in the company, valued at $13,823,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

