FY2022 EPS Estimates for American Equity Investment Life Holding Reduced by B. Riley (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.00. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AEL. Raymond James raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 104.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.