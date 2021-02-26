FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Issued By William Blair

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Revance Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.24) per share for the year.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.72% and a negative net margin of 5,818.87%.

RVNC has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Revance Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Shares of RVNC opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $34.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 7,981.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 222,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 219,494 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 85,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 36,263 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $789,888.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,723.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

