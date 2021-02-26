FY2021 EPS Estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Increased by Analyst

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now anticipates that the technology company will earn $3.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of SIEGY stock opened at $79.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $135.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $31.62 and a one year high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.63.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.29. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $16.78 billion for the quarter.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

