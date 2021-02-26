FY2021 EPS Estimates for Overstock.com, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Overstock.com in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will earn $1.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Overstock.com’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

Overstock.com stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.08. 3,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 334.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $128.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Overstock.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Overstock.com by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $261,294.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,186.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Glen Nickle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,187.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,113 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,560. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

