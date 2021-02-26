FY2021 EPS Estimates for Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Cut by Analyst

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Otonomy in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.85).

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Otonomy in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

Otonomy stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. Otonomy has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97. The firm has a market cap of $142.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.31.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 108.75% and a negative net margin of 14,379.87%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Otonomy during the 3rd quarter worth $15,919,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Otonomy by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,184,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,238 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its position in Otonomy by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,111,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 460,185 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Otonomy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its holdings in Otonomy by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 924,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 415,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay Lichter sold 268,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $774,861.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

