FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fiore Gold Ltd. (CVE:F) Raised by Analyst

Fiore Gold Ltd. (CVE:F) – Stock analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fiore Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.22.
Fiore Gold (CVE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$31.87 million during the quarter.
About Fiore Gold
Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the United States. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open pit, heap leach mine located in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of approximately 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.
