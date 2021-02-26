FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fiore Gold Ltd. (CVE:F) Raised by Analyst

Fiore Gold Ltd. (CVE:F) – Stock analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fiore Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.22.

Fiore Gold (CVE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$31.87 million during the quarter.

CVE F traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 4.73. Fiore Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.27 and a 1-year high of C$1.75. The company has a market cap of C$108.46 million and a PE ratio of 6.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.45.

About Fiore Gold

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the United States. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open pit, heap leach mine located in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of approximately 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

