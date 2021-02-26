FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Raised by Capital One Financial

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $5.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.74.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XEC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $61.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.80.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $316,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the third quarter worth $602,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the third quarter worth $567,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 18.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.