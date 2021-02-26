FY2021 EPS Estimates for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report issued on Sunday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.03.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CWST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $60.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 78.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $63.58.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 102.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 45,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $253,061.76. 7.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.