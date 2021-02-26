FY2021 EPS Estimates for B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) Lowered by Cormark (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price objective on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.22.

Shares of TSE BTO traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,748. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.98 billion and a PE ratio of 9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.73. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$3.12 and a 52 week high of C$9.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

