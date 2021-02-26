FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Livent Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Livent in a report released on Sunday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Livent’s FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

Shares of LTHM opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -208.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. Livent has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.36.

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Livent by 480.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,491,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,264 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC grew its position in Livent by 2,007.2% in the 4th quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,759,000 after buying an additional 1,605,749 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Livent by 8,582.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,623,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,588,000 after buying an additional 1,604,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Livent by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,091,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,886,000 after buying an additional 1,340,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Livent by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,646,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,024,000 after buying an additional 1,043,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

