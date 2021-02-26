Funko Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,351 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 110% compared to the average daily volume of 2,071 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Funko by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,425,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,254,000 after buying an additional 25,086 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Funko by 586.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 72,829 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Funko by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Funko by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 644,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 30,166 shares during the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNKO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Funko from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $13.16 on Friday. Funko has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

