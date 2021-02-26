Fund V. L.P. Omega Sells 6,423 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 6,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $224,226.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $32.85 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Morphic by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,266,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

