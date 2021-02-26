Fund V. L.P. Omega Sells 6,423 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 6,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $224,226.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:MORF opened at $32.85 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.01.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.
Morphic Company Profile
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
