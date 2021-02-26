Full18 Capital LLC Takes Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 115,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,000. Stewart Information Services accounts for 2.5% of Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Shares of STC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.02. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $55.93.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.49. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.62%. Equities analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.