Full18 Capital LLC Takes Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,451 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

NYSE:PAYC traded up $6.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $374.87. 8,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,810. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $471.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $408.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.43.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.67.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total transaction of $430,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,520 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.