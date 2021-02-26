Full18 Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 36,259 American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,000. American Financial Group makes up 1.4% of Full18 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Vito C. Peraino bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.39 per share, with a total value of $240,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 77,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,720.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

AFG stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.47. The company had a trading volume of 11,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,077. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $114.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.92.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.96. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

