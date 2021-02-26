Full18 Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 161,724 Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT)

Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 161,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000. Full18 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,584,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSE BFT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.21. 124,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,631,956. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.70. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $19.57.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial technology, or information and business services. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

