Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

FULC stock opened at $12.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $417.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.94. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $22.39.

In other news, insider Robert J. Gould sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $120,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 524,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,340,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $92,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 422.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

