Fulcrum Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,952 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Target by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 260,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.29.

Target stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.68. The company had a trading volume of 91,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.26 and its 200-day moving average is $168.16. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

