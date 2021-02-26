Fulcrum Capital LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,049 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in The Boeing by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in The Boeing by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,719 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.84.

NYSE:BA traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.52. 412,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,216,113. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $315.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.35. The company has a market cap of $125.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

