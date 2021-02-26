Fulcrum Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 2.0% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.58. The company had a trading volume of 34,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,106. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $125.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $48,599.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,973.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,260 shares of company stock worth $4,317,309. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

