Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $7.84 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Fulcrum Capital LLC cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty comprises 2.3% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.27.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $327.00. The stock had a trading volume of 21,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,950. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $303.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.68. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $338.26. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

