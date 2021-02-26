FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $626.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. FTI Consulting updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.80-6.50 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.80-6.50 EPS.

Shares of FCN traded up $6.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.58. 831,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,112. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.01. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $144.10.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

