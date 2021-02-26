Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Increased to $187.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $187.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Freshpet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Freshpet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $154.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,403.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.85. Freshpet has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $173.52.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $2,195,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,132 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,132.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter worth $33,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter worth $113,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 255.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 196.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

