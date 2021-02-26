Fresh Del Monte Produce Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FDP)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 543 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 986% compared to the typical volume of 50 call options.

In related news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 2,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $66,486.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,437 shares in the company, valued at $448,305.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDP opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $37.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.20 million. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

