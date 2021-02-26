Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) COO Sells $66,486.06 in Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) COO Youssef Zakharia sold 2,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $66,486.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,437 shares in the company, valued at $448,305.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FDP opened at $25.16 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.20 million. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDP. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,455,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,034,000 after buying an additional 752,559 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,080,000 after buying an additional 263,782 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 213.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 364,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after buying an additional 247,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth $1,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

