Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was downgraded by research analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FMS has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FMS opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 923.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.