Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

FMS has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of FMS traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average is $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter worth about $54,044,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,909,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 433,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,407,000 after purchasing an additional 78,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,894,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

