Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €62.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €69.82 ($82.14).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €58.02 ($68.26) on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a twelve month high of €79.96 ($94.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €64.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €68.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

