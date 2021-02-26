Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of several other reports. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a conviction-buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $32.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.12.

FCX stock opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a PE ratio of -396.40 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average is $22.22. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $39.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,006,127 shares of company stock worth $25,695,887 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

