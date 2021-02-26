freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €16.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

freenet (FRA:FNTN) received a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €18.80 ($22.12) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.30 ($26.24) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €20.98 ($24.69).

Shares of FNTN stock opened at €18.02 ($21.20) on Wednesday. freenet has a 1-year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 1-year high of €32.92 ($38.73). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is €17.46.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

