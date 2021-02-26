Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FPRUY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HSBC cut Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fraport from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of Fraport stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.05. Fraport has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $33.17.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

