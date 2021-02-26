FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To End on March 1st (OTCMKTS:FOXWU)

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:FOXWU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, March 1st. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 20th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOXWU opened at $10.72 on Friday. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $10.78.

Get FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition alerts:

About FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.