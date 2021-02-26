Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.75-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $255-275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.65 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.30-3.60 EPS.

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded down $10.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.00. 363,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,903. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $144.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.48 and its 200-day moving average is $100.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

