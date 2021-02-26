Founders Financial Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Founders Financial Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $35.69. 8,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,737. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.10. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $39.47.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. As a group, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PACW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

