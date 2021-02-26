Founders Financial Securities LLC Invests $5.58 Million in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 82,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises 1.3% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,689,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000.

NYSEARCA EWJ traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,401,279. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $41.61 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.48.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

